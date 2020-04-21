Mediclinic Morningside reports 69 new Covid-19 cases

Mediclinic has revealed a sharp increase in the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus at their Morningside facility in Johannesburg.

Last week, the hospital issued a statement saying that four patients and 15 staff members had tested positive. Nine of the 15 staff members were health care workers.

The latest statement issued on Tuesday revealed that the number of infections had risen from 19 infections to 88. This consisted of 11 patients, 36 health care workers, 32 supporting staff members and nine allied health professionals.

More than 1,000 people had been tested as possible contacts of a hospital member who tested positive.