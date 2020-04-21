Medium-size farmers, who do not qualify for R1.2bn Covid-19 relief package, feel the bite

Barends said since the shutdown he estimated a revenue loss of about R10,000 a month and, compared with last year, he was down 50%.

He said he had applied for disaster-relief funding but was not sure if it would be enough and a cash injection would have been better.

Simphiwe Yawa, a citrus farm manager in Uitenhage, said medium-scale farmers were also contributing to food security during the shutdown and providing employment, and it was not fair to exclude them.

“Commercial farms — we have to assume their finances are in order.

“But there is a real struggle for small- to medium-scale farmers,” Yawa said.

“It does not seem wise to exclude them from any type of assistance. Production is now slow for everyone because we all have to adhere to the new regulations.”

He said the farm he managed had incurred extra costs because of the regulations, especially when it came to transporting staff.

“Before, our ratio was four pickers to one tree but because of the [coronavirus] situation we are not using the seasonal workers any more and we now have one picker per tree.”

The government lockdown regulations on the transport of farm workers stipulates that vehicles should not be more than 50% full.

“Employees and drivers should at all times be in possession of the permit designating them to perform an essential service and ... employees must be required to follow hygiene procedures such as using hand sanitisers and/or washing hands before entering a vehicle,” the regulations state.

Another Eastern Cape agricultural sector battling during the lockdown is said to be the wool and mohair farming category, Agri Eastern Cape president Dougie Stern said.

Though the sector was originally included in the general essential service designation for agriculture and some shearing was done, all aspects of the sector have now been excluded.

This meant that even those farmers who had completed shearing could no longer deliver the fibre to Port Elizabeth for sorting, testing and auctioning, he said.

“Normally, they would have their cheques within a month of delivery, but now that system has come to a standstill and they are having to stockpile their fibre on their farms.

“The result is these farmers are feeling a huge financial squeeze, which is impacting on their consideration of wages, staff and long-term commitments.”