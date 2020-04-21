New preliminary study shows Covid-19 death rate could be much lower than we thought

A new study, still to be reviewed, tells us that a great many more South Africans than we realise have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and are asymptomatic, and that the infection’s mortality rate is much lower than we thought.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the disease Covid-19.

This is potentially very good news, says a local professor of infectious diseases, Shabir Madhi of Wits University, because it means the majority of infected people could have no symptoms or just very mild illness.

On the downside, such people would spread it unknowingly.

The study, led by Stanford University in the US, looked at more than 3,300 people in Santa Clara County in California but it has implications for every population group in the world. It found that the number of infections was between 50 and 85 times more than the number of confirmed cases.