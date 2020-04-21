'People are going on like there is no crisis' in Masiphumelele

“There is no lockdown here. People are going on like there is no crisis. Masiphumelele is the same today as it was before the shutdown,” said Zanyiwe Mavubengwana, a resident and health worker who runs a soup kitchen for children now that schools are closed.

“Our people need to know people affected [with Covid-19] before they take this seriously. It is like if they do not know anyone with it, then it doesn’t exist,” she said.

“Do you see how people are just walking around like it’s nothing to them? It’s like a show when the army comes around.”

In some sections, residents are waiting in groups for grocery deliveries from local organisations. There is little attempt at social distancing.

Resident No-Christmas Stibili was one of those hoping for a food parcel. She is unemployed and lives as a backyarder with her two sons. “There was a list going around and we put in our names for groceries. I do not know where it is coming from, but I need the food,” said Stibili.