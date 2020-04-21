South Africa

Ramaphosa wants 73,000 more soldiers on SA streets, costing R4.59bn

21 April 2020 - 20:30 By Naledi Shange
SANDF troops patrol hostels in Johannesburg to enforce the lockdown.
SANDF troops patrol hostels in Johannesburg to enforce the lockdown.
Image: Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly set to deploy over 73,000 more soldiers onto SA's streets, at a cost of R4.59bn.

This was revealed in a letter to MPs sitting in the defence portfolio committee.

DA leader John Steenhuisen and MP Dean Macpherson both shared the letter on Twitter. MPs from two other political parties also confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

The reason for the extra deployment, said Ramaphosa, is because the number of coronavirus infections continues to increase in SA, despite the nationwide lockdown. 

As of Tuesday, there were 58 deaths from Covid-19, and 3,465 confirmed cases.

“On March 25 I authorised the employment of 2,820 members of the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) for a service in cooperation with the South African Police Service in order to maintain law and order, support other state departments and to control our border line to combat the spread of Covid-19 in all nine provinces,” wrote Ramaphosa.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 continues to increase, with reported cases across the Republic of South Africa. As a result I have decided ... to employ an additional 73,180 members of the SANDF, consisting of the regular force, reserve force and auxiliary force.

“The employment of the additional members of the SANDF is for the period of April 2 to June 26.”

READ MORE:

Another big rise in Covid-19 cases in SA, no new deaths recorded

There has been a jump of 165 Covid-19 cases in SA, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
News
4 hours ago

Show us the money: SA wants bold action from Cyril, and it wants it now

Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet to announce a stimulus plan to cushion the country from lockdown.
Ideas
15 hours ago

Soldier run over by truck at Covid-19 roadblock on N12 Johannesburg

A SANDF member was run over, allegedly by a truck, on the N12 in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning, metro police said.
News
12 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8.30pm, the presidency said.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  2. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  3. Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't ... South Africa
  4. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  5. Another big jump in Covid-19 cases in SA, as deaths climb again South Africa

Latest Videos

Hundreds of drones light up the night in China to honour medical workers
Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
X