'Ramapunctual' and other hilarious coronavirus terms coined by Nandos
Nandos is known for more than its menu, also making a name for itself by commenting on current affairs with clever wit and a fine sense of humour.
The fast food chain has been throwing hilarious terms via its Twitter page that have become widely used.
They describe some difficult decisions President Cyril Ramaphosa has had to take to ensure the safety of citizens during the lockdown, and include commentary about snitching on neighbours who insist on breaking lockdown rules by jogging and walking their dogs.
Dala means 'do', so do isolate at this time
Playing with other kids is not our real personality rn. #LockdownLingo 😂🇿🇦🥛 pic.twitter.com/KXXvTthQm1— NandosSA (@NandosSA) April 20, 2020
Snitching on those who break the laws
When the Oom met die groen baadjie tries to sneak out again on your watch. 📸 #LockdownLingo pic.twitter.com/JlJU1yb7cy— NandosSA (@NandosSA) April 17, 2020
For those who follow the rules
Redefining ‘izinja ze game’ since April 2020 #LockdownLingo pic.twitter.com/UNnFbJJdWS— NandosSA (@NandosSA) April 15, 2020
The president will address the nation when he's ready, okay?
Good ideas are worth the wait. Thank you Mr. President #CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/puzWbBTkAb— NandosSA (@NandosSA) April 9, 2020