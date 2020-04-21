South Africa

'Ramapunctual' and other hilarious coronavirus terms coined by Nandos

21 April 2020 - 11:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Nandos has continued its tradition of reacting to current affairs with humour during the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: 123RF/Niwan Nuntasukkasame

Nandos is known for more than its menu, also making a name for itself by commenting on current affairs with clever wit and a fine sense of humour. 

The fast food chain has been throwing hilarious terms via its Twitter page that have become widely used.

They describe some difficult decisions President Cyril Ramaphosa has had to take to ensure the safety of citizens during the lockdown, and include commentary about snitching on neighbours who insist on breaking lockdown rules by jogging and walking their dogs. 

Dala means 'do', so do isolate at this time  

Snitching on those who break the laws

For those who follow the rules

The president will address the nation when he's ready, okay?

