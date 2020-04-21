Reprieved Cape Town land invaders back police in clash with new arrivals

“There are two sides here. The one side was at the high court where it was approved that people can build their shelters here,” said Mtshixa.

“The other side are people who came from other sites. They are putting up shelters here but they have not been approved to build their shelters.”

Dekeda said they had tried in vain to reason with the newcomers.

“Those people are latching on to our process just to disrupt what we are doing,” he said.

On Monday, the city council said it had returned seized building material to the 49 households that were removed from the land last week during the lockdown.

The high court will consider the merits of the case after the lockdown.

“The city has delivered material to 49 householders who illegally occupied a piece of land in Khayelitsha so as to adhere to the interim court order for temporary relief to these illegal occupiers during the remainder of the Covid-19 crisis,” said a city council statement.