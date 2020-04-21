SA Muslims look online to stay connected during Ramadan

“SA Muslims will join millions of Muslims across the globe under unique and unchartered circumstances. With lockdown regulations in place, a novel system is being put in place to ensure that the spirit of Ramadan is enhanced in these most challenging times,” said Allie.

He said virtual platforms have come in handy during lockdown.

“This in itself is a great blessing. Each home is enlivened and families are planning their personal programme to heighten the spirit of Ramadan,” he said.

“Social media platforms are abuzz with advice and pointers of how to make the best of this Ramadan with in our homes.

“The MJC and other leading institutions are facilitating programmes for the community, whilst imams in their localities are guiding their constituencies towards making the best of Ramadan.

“Social media and online programmes will most certainly be an effective means to inspire the community.”

Allie said the spirit of Ramadan and the goodwill associated with it would not be dampened by social distancing, and they would find innovative ways to give to the poor.