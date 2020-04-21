SA must transition to soft lockdown to escape economic crisis: economist

SA has to find a way to exit the hard lockdown as a matter of urgency because a continuation would amount to “unsustainable madness”.

This is the view expressed by economist Mike Schussler when he addressed a virtual briefing hosted by the Institute of Race Relations about the economic impact of Covid-19.

He said extending a hard lockdown — which began on March 27 and is expected to last until the end of April — would see more South Africans pushed into poverty.

Schussler said the lockdown had starkly illustrated the “digital divide” in SA.

On one side there were white-collar workers who could generally carry on with their activities by working from home. On the other side were blue-collar workers, ranging from cashiers and waiters to factory workers, hotel staff and hairdressers, who had no way to earn a living during the lockdown.