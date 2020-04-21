Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply

Southern Africa's leading yeast manufacturer, Anchor Yeast, is immediately halting supplies of its 20g "Inkunzi malanga” brewers yeast which can be used to make beer at home.

A message about the withdrawal sent to retail shops by the company has made its way into the online public domain.

Joanne Clarke, director of consumer relations at Anchor Yeast, said on Tuesday that not all of the company's yeast products would be absent from shelves.

She said the move affects a specific product used to make home-brewed beer, and which is regarded as non-essential under the lockdown regulations.

“We have stopped supplying this product given that it may be used to make products that are non-essential foods. Both Anchor and Gold Star are proudly baking brands and we continue to supply the market so people can bake to feed their families or for pleasure.