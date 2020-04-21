The cooked hot food ban has Mzansi all riled up: 'So if we leave the amagwina to cool, we can buy it? Tsek'

Last week questions over comments made by trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel over the sale of hot cooked food raised eyebrows after it was pointed out the regulations had not been made formal.

Department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Lungi Mtshali told 702 the decision was meant to reduce foot traffic and the movement of people.

Several questions over the legality of the decision have been raised, with business lobby group Sakeliga threatening legal action and the DA set to take the matter to court.

On Twitter, the law was bashed, with many pointing out the flaws of the ban.