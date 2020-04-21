The cooked hot food ban has Mzansi all riled up: 'So if we leave the amagwina to cool, we can buy it? Tsek'
'Government needs to provide answers, because people are hungry'
The government on Monday formally banned the sale of hot cooked food .
Last week questions over comments made by trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel over the sale of hot cooked food raised eyebrows after it was pointed out the regulations had not been made formal.
Department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Lungi Mtshali told 702 the decision was meant to reduce foot traffic and the movement of people.
Several questions over the legality of the decision have been raised, with business lobby group Sakeliga threatening legal action and the DA set to take the matter to court.
On Twitter, the law was bashed, with many pointing out the flaws of the ban.
So between having to work from home, study for exams, maintain a regular exercise routine n try to stay sane during this isolation period (I live alone), I now have to sharpen my cooking skills because the government thinks I’m not doing enough to prevent Covid 19 #CookedHotFood— Desreen Lutchman (@desreensanjith) April 21, 2020
I blame Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Checkers, Spar and all the other fast food and retailers that sell hot cooked food. They have the clout to say to government " get stiuffed" but they keep their mouths shut because they are making billions of rands at the moment.— David F (@davidfeintuch) April 20, 2020
Wanting Gov't to explain the rationality behind a law does not mean opposing or supporting the law.— Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) April 20, 2020
It's a fact-gathering exercise.
You can't even support or oppose it until you know why it is in place.
I would like an explanation why @GovernmentZA has banned cooked hot food
“No hot cooked food.”— Rory Petzer (@RoryPetzer) April 20, 2020
So garage pies are fine. They’re always stale and cold.
I plead with Patel to please explain the rationale behind ban on sale of cooked/ hot food. If he can't, he should be fired. https://t.co/TZ4tjM0vH7— Dr George (@occupationaldoc) April 20, 2020
Take away cheap, cook hot food from the people and you are to have a bunch of very starving angry people on your hands. Its less about the woolies chicken and more about the smaller shops that aim for the guy who cant cook but needs a quick cheap cooked meal. Kak is coming.— Shelley Amalia Southey (@AmaliaSouthey) April 20, 2020