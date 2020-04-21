‘There is no lockdown here’: Diepsloot residents won't stay home as hunger sets in

Standing outside her shack with brooms hung up for sale, Machabela further added that the community has not changed its attitude under the lockdown.

“People wake up and get into long queues and don’t give each other space. They walk around with children too. The coronavirus doesn’t care if you are hungry, people here don’t get it. The shops don’t do enough to regulate the people, they must walk in and get out quickly, not this thing of camping and socialising there.

“They don’t think it affects them, they don’t care. Imagine how fast the disease can spread in a place like this.”

Isaac Masindi, a plumber, sits at a stall on the side of the road, unperturbed by the presence of law enforcers. He and many residents in Diepsloot show little care for the strict regulations that require people to stay home in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 .

“We’re hungry. We feel crippled by all of this because our stomachs stay growling. If you didn’t have little savings you’re in danger. Some people are allowed to work but others are not. But what about us people who don’t get paid if they don’t come to work.

“My company is not allowed to let all of us back, only people who do maintenance are back to work, not all of us. I’m not upset that the government is putting measures into place to fight the spread of coronavirus, but it’s not affecting us the same way. You might find that someone doesn’t even have a mere cabbage,” Masindi said.