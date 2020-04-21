South Africa

Truck that killed soldier on N12 in Joburg 'experienced brake failure’

21 April 2020 - 13:41 By Iavan Pijoos
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the truck crashed into the roadblock before veering off the freeway and overturning.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

The truck which crashed into a roadblock on the N12, killing a soldier, allegedly experienced brake failure, the department of transport said.

Earlier, Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the accident happened at a roadblock on the N12 east during a joint operation by the SANDF, JMPD and police.

Mbalula said an injured motorist was transported to a nearby hospital.

“It is extremely devastating that we continue to lose our [law enforcement] officials under such tragic circumstances. I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the fallen member of our defence force," he said.

A culpable homicide case has been opened.

