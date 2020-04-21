WATCH | Gauteng cop prays for pastor before arresting him for breaking lockdown rules

He then says police are forced to arrest him in the name of the "Father, Son and Holy Spirit".

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed the incident to TimesLive, explaining that it happened in Phumulani, Alberton, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Naidoo, police responded to a tip-off about a church service under way despite lockdown regulations.

Upon arrival, police found the pastor preaching to the congregation, and informed him of the violation and their intention to arrest him.

"The pastor requested to pray for our members before they arrested him. Instead, the sergeant decided to say his own prayer before arresting the pastor. The pastor was then arrested and taken to the [Alberton] police station where a case docket was opened.

"He was charged with contravening the regulations and was later released and warned to appear in the Germiston magistrate's court on July 3 2020," Naidoo said.

The clip garnered many positive reactions from users, who praised the cop for carrying out his duties. Some even said he deserved an award.