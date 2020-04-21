WATCH | Wedding bells ring on Skype for Johannesburg couple

Before the wedding, she took a leap of faith and cut Naidoo's hair for the first time ever.

The couple then had to set the scene for their wedding while their four guests had to find spots with the most stable internet connection.

“It was quite interesting moving around the apartment looking for the best light. Nattalean’s parents sat on a bench in the garden due to best lighting and network coverage and my parents sat in front of their front door for the best lighting,” Naidoo said.

The couple prepared a pot of biryani and soji, an Indian dessert, to have at their reception where they played the role as the blushing bride and groom with their parents eating the same meal in their own homes. Kenny G's greatest hits, a popular music choice at weddings, played softly in the background.

Ricky Pillay said he suggested the Skype wedding because he knew the couple were disappointed that they could not have their dream wedding on Sunday.

“I did explain that the Marriage Act does not recognise Skype weddings and that they would have their marriage registered at a later stage. Their Skype wedding was unique and truly beautiful,” he said.

Johannesburg-based wedding planner Precious Thamaga told TimesLIVE that couples, who were forced to postpone their weddings during the lockdown, were taking it in their stride.

“There has been disappointment. But we have been telling them to weigh their options and not leave their decision on what to do to the last minute. I have been the voice of reason and with the relationships that I have with my clients, it's been easier to explain that their decision would impact on how much money they would lose in the end.”