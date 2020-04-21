Western Cape expecting 80,000 Covid-19 infections, says premier

The Western Cape expects to have a shortfall of 750 critical care beds if the province hits an estimated peak of 80,000 Covid-19 infections, premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday.

To avoid this shortfall and “accommodate people as they get sicker and sicker”, everyone must practise hand-washing, social distancing and avoid gatherings as they move out of full lockdown into what is likely to be a phased lifting of lockdown, he said.

Winde was speaking as the number of Covid-19 infections in the province reached 974, ,17 of whom have died. Among the 221 patients who have recovered, 87% have done so without hospital treatment.

The 2.9% admitted to intensive (critical) care were older, in line with global trends, while 8.4% of those with Covid-19 were admitted to general wards, said Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape health department.

Out of about 14,000 health-care workers in the Western Cape, 47 have tested positive for Covid-19 to date.