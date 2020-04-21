South Africa

Young women hardest hit by Covid-19, statistics show

21 April 2020 - 08:20 By Matthew Savides and Iavan Pijoos
Combined, men and women in the 21 to 60 years-old age categories accounted for 79.4% of the total Covid-19 cases.
Combined, men and women in the 21 to 60 years-old age categories accounted for 79.4% of the total Covid-19 cases. 
Image: Alon Skuy

Women between the ages of 31 and 40 are said to be the hardest hit by Covid-19 in SA.

While it is still early days for SA's fight against the virus as the health department has predicted that the number of cases will increase in the months to come,  statistics from the National Department of Health shared on Monday night show that there were 456 women aged between 31 and 40 who had been confirmed as having tested positive for Covid-19. .

The next worst hit were women in the 21 to 30 age group (365), followed by women in the 41 to 50 age bracket, which is said to be the third worst affected (342).

These three categories make up 1,163 (or 37%) of the 3,142 cases where the age and gender of the infected person was known.

The figures were correct as at Sunday,, the department said.

The statistics also revealed that 83 children aged 10 or younger had been infected, while two people aged 91 or older had tested positive for the virus.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize had previously announced that the country's oldest Covid-19 death was that of a 91-year-old, and the youngest was a 46-year-old.

When it came to men, the age group impact followed a similar pattern as women.

Worst hit were those in the 31 to 40 age group, with 309 cases, followed by the 21 to 30 category (259 cases). The third worst hit was the 51 to 60 age-group category, with 254 cases.

The full breakdown was provided as follows:

READ MORE:

Western Cape Covid-19 cases fast approaching 1,000

There are now more than 900 cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, with 17 people dead and another 17 in intensive care.
News
17 hours ago

99 Covid-19 cases in SA prisons, half inmates

Five new Covid-19 cases have been reported in SA's correctional services department, but none of the cases are of inmates testing positive.
News
2 days ago

2,771 people traced after contact with Gauteng Covid-19 cases are cleared

The Gauteng province has to date recorded 1,148 Covid-19 cases and 551 recoveries.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  2. Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't ... South Africa
  3. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  4. Another big jump in Covid-19 cases in SA, as deaths climb again South Africa
  5. Concerns raised over dept's 'draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan' News

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
X