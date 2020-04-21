Young women hardest hit by Covid-19, statistics show

Women between the ages of 31 and 40 are said to be the hardest hit by Covid-19 in SA.

While it is still early days for SA's fight against the virus as the health department has predicted that the number of cases will increase in the months to come, statistics from the National Department of Health shared on Monday night show that there were 456 women aged between 31 and 40 who had been confirmed as having tested positive for Covid-19. .

The next worst hit were women in the 21 to 30 age group (365), followed by women in the 41 to 50 age bracket, which is said to be the third worst affected (342).