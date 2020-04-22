Cops arrest 50 foreign nationals and seize R100k cash in Durban CBD raid

A raid in Durban's central business district on Wednesday resulted in the arrests of 50 undocumented foreign nationals, the seizure of about R100,000 in cash and thousands of rand in counterfeit condoms, medication and creams.

According to the office of the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development Nomusa Dube-Ncube, a joint operation with police to investigate complaints about excessive pricing and business regulation violations prompted the raid.

“These fraudsters are crippling our economy and are risking the lives of innocent communities who are buying and consuming such fake goods. We need to protect our economy and ensure that it benefits local communities. Their health is also important,” said Dube-Ncube.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police members were still at the scene.