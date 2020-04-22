South Africa

Cops arrest 50 foreign nationals and seize R100k cash in Durban CBD raid

22 April 2020 - 14:09 By Lwandile Bhengu
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development Nomusa Dube-Ncube during a raid on Wednesday, where money and counterfeit condoms were discovered.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development Nomusa Dube-Ncube during a raid on Wednesday, where money and counterfeit condoms were discovered.
Image: Supplied

A raid in Durban's central business district on Wednesday resulted in the arrests of 50 undocumented foreign nationals, the seizure of about R100,000 in cash and thousands of rand in counterfeit condoms, medication and creams.

According to the office of the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development Nomusa Dube-Ncube, a joint operation with police to investigate complaints about excessive pricing and business regulation violations prompted the raid.

“These fraudsters are crippling our economy and are risking the lives of innocent communities who are buying and consuming such fake goods. We need to protect our economy and ensure that it benefits local communities. Their health is also important,” said Dube-Ncube.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police members were still at the scene.

MORE

Illicit booze-making ring bust in KZN, R500,000 worth of 'counterfeit' liquor seized

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have busted a ring of illicit alcohol producers and confiscated counterfeit liquor estimated at more than R500,000 in the ...
News
1 week ago

Fruit and vegetables impounded during Zimbabwe lockdown

Police have impounded tonnes of fruit and vegetables in Zimbabwe, despite the agriculture sector being flagged as an essential service during the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Covid-19: KZN MEC takes aim at 'greedy' shop owner over price hikes

KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has threatened legal action against a "greedy" shop owner accused of hiking prices.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  3. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  4. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  5. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X