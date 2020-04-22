Covid-19 a grim reminder of what Earth Day is all about, say experts

It was meant to be the biggest Earth Day yet, with mass public events planned to mark the 50th anniversary of the first one in 1970.

Instead, this year it saw more than a third of the world’s population under lockdown, with climate crisis analysts saying Covid-19 is a grim reminder of how environmental changes cause zoonotic diseases that pass from animals to humans.

In 1970, 20 million Americans came together to protest how people were treating the planet, and the events launched the modern-day environmental movement.

Mariam Mayet, director of the African Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) in Johannesburg, says Covid-19 is a wake-up call to existing problems. She was representing Africa in a webinar organised to address climate change and Covid-19 in the Global South.