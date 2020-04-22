South Africa

Durban dog's lucky escape after eagle 'kidnaps' it from poolside

22 April 2020 - 14:47 By Suthentira Govender
Roxy is lucky to be alive after an eagle snatched her from the poolside of her Durban home. Now she and her four friends are in a protective lockdown of their own as the eagle has not given up.
Image: Supplied

A miniature fox terrier narrowly cheated death after a huge eagle snatched her from the poolside of her Durban home on Tuesday.

Owner Jane Chapman told TimesLIVE that she was cleaning the pool with her five dogs running around at their Glenmore home when she heard a loud noise.

“It was a very unfamiliar noise. I didn't know what it was, until I turned around. It was the noise from the wings of the eagle. It had got hold of Roxy and thank God it was close enough for me to run to.”

Chapman ran towards the eagle, screaming.

“I don't know whether it got a fright from me running towards it, but it dropped Roxy. Fortunately it wasn't from very high.”

“My wife grabbed Roxy, who was screaming in pain.”

The couple rushed the dog to the vet after realising that she was bleeding from puncture wounds.

“No vitals were punctured, which I am very surprised about. The eagle has been hanging around our house for a few weeks and is still around, probably waiting for Roxy to come out again.

“She is strapped up and in a lot of pain.”

Chapman said she was concerned for the safety of her other dogs and have put them under lockdown, exercising them when necessary.

“We have been told there is nothing much we can do about this eagle. We just want people in the neighbourhood to be aware and keep their pets safe.”

