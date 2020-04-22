South Africa

Durban man arrested with R10k worth of heroin in e-hailing cab

22 April 2020 - 15:37 By Lwandile Bhengu
A 28-year-old was arrested on Tuesday at Durban's Point area for possession of heroin worth R10,000.
Image: 123RF/Maxim Evdokimov

A Durban man has been arrested for being in possession of heroin valued at R10,000.

The 28-year-old was arrested on Tuesday during police operations by the provincial drug and firearms unit at Durban's Point area. He was a passenger in an e-hailing vehicle that was stopped by police. 

“Upon searching the vehicle, the team discovered four clear plastic pockets containing heroin from the passenger. The total value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R10,000,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala. 

Gwala said that the man appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday on drug possession charges.

