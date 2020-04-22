Events company owner threatens to take government to court over 'draconian' lockdown

An events company owner has threatened to head to the Constitutional Court if President Cyril Ramaphosa extends the Covid-19 lockdown beyond April 30.

In a letter addressed to Ramaphosa and all government departments, Clinton Baratt, the owner of Happy Events SA, said he would go to the apex court to challenge the president's “draconian” measures and “excessive abuse of power”.

“I have the full right to approach a competent court if I believe my rights have been infringed. This is all in the RSA constitution,” said Baratt, who says he needs to be able to work to earn an income.

He said he would challenge, among others, the regulation that prohibits travelling between provinces.