Fine line between beating the virus and saving the economy: Ramaphosa's economic adviser

South Africa must ensure it manages the spread of Covid-19 carefully, while ensuring that it does not suffer an economic catastrophe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic adviser, Trudi Makhaya, said this in an interview with SABC TV news on the R500bn socio-economic relief package announced by the president on Tuesday.

Makhaya said there were different scenarios on how Covid-19 will affect the economy.

“The key guiding principle for policy is to ensure that we do not hit the worst-case scenario, so we do not have a health catastrophe, so we manage the spread of the virus carefully, and also we do not have an economic catastrophe, which is why tomorrow (Thursday) the president will give detail on how we reopen the economy,” Makhaya said.

She said some of the funding of the R500bn stimulus package would come from the prioritisation of other resources. Details on that and other aspects of the package would be confirmed on Thursday.

“Other sources of financing will be from international financing institutions, including the Brics bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank,” Makhaya said.