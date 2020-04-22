IN QUOTES | Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Covid-19: residents have obeyed lockdown rules
Western Cape premier Alan Winde, Dr Keith Cloete and health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo on Tuesday gave an update on the provincial health department's response to the Covid-19 crisis.
The province has the second-most positive cases, with 17 deaths.
Winde said they expect a spike of up to 80,000 cases in the Western Cape, 90% of which will not require hospitalisation.
Here are six quotes from his address:
Collective responsibility
“We are preparing our response based on the evidence available to us, that we have seen abroad and in the province. Our response changes based on people's behaviour, therefore everyone has to play their part alongside the health response.”
Response to the lockdown
“Lifting the lockdown, in whichever form it takes, will not let this problem go away. We have used this lockdown to prepare our capability for major increases in Covid-19. Google's mobility reports show that Western Cape residents have obeyed the rules and have helped flatten the curve. We need to do this to stop our health system from being overwhelmed.”
More cases at peak
“Our scenario planning reveals that we can expect about 80,000 people to be infected and symptomatic at the peak, and more than 90% to recover at home. When you show symptoms, phone our call centres before you go to hospital.”
Beds shortfall
“We anticipate a shortfall of 1,000 beds in acute cases and 750 beds in critical care facilities. We will have a shortfall in critical care beds, which is driven by a shortfall in critical care nurses.”
Peak response team
“At the frontline of our war, are the health-care workers. We have 14,000 and so far, 47 of them have Covid-19. They have to be protected at all costs and we have to make sure we give them adequate PPE.” ”
Protective gear
“We have R44m worth of PPE stock and we have R185m worth of PPE on back order. This is exactly what we need to do, to make sure our staff are prepared for when this curve hits us.”