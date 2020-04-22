IN QUOTES | Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Covid-19: residents have obeyed lockdown rules

Western Cape premier Alan Winde, Dr Keith Cloete and health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo on Tuesday gave an update on the provincial health department's response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The province has the second-most positive cases, with 17 deaths.

Winde said they expect a spike of up to 80,000 cases in the Western Cape, 90% of which will not require hospitalisation.

Here are six quotes from his address:

Collective responsibility

“We are preparing our response based on the evidence available to us, that we have seen abroad and in the province. Our response changes based on people's behaviour, therefore everyone has to play their part alongside the health response.”