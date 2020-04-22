South Africa

KZN Spar temporarily closes after worker tests positive for Covid-19

22 April 2020 - 10:15 By Nivashni Nair
Tiffany's SuperSpar in KwaZulu-Natal has closed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

Tiffany's SuperSpar on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast temporarily closed on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Owner Charles Wilson said the supermarket in Umhlali would reopen when it was granted permission to do so.

“We will keep you informed. The health and safety of customers, the community and all staff remain the highest priority at Tiffany's SuperSpar. Our store, along with all Spar stores, has been unfailingly diligent in implementing measures to limit the risk of Covid-19 transmission during the lockdown.

“We can confirm that one staff member tested positive for Covid-19 at our store, but the rigorous preventive health and safety protocols implemented, including daily temperature checks, social distancing, the use of masks, deep cleaning, sanitiser and Perspex sheet protection at tills, have ensured that the risk of infection has prevented transmission to anyone else.”

We will be temporarily closed until we are granted permission to reopen. We will keep you informed as we know! The...

Posted by SuperSpar Tiffany's on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

He said a full decontamination and sanitisation exercise was being conducted at the store.

“As a precautionary measure we are testing all staff members who were in contact with the Covid-19 patient,” Wilson said.

