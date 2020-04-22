Man arrested with 2.5 tonnes of copper cable belonging to Prasa

Police arrested a man in possession of 2.5 tonnes of copper cable belonging to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) stored in a container at Mfuleni in Cape Town.

Cape Town's Metrorail passenger train infrastructure was dealt a knockout blow in November when vandals and thieves stripped the central line of infrastructure required to keep trains operational. The last remaining infrastructure is rapidly disappearing from the central line corridor, which serves the city's poorest and most densely populated communities in Khayelitsha and Philippi.