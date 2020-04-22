South Africa

Over 130 police, security and public officials arrested during lockdown

22 April 2020 - 14:11 By Orrin Singh
Police minister Bheki Cele said on Wednesday that 89 police officers have been arrested since the start of lockdown.
Police minister Bheki Cele said on Wednesday that 89 police officers have been arrested since the start of lockdown.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

At least 131 police officers, security members and government officials — specifically councillors — have been arrested for Covid-19-related lockdown crimes over the past month. 

Police minister Bheki Cele said 89 police officers formed part of the overall figure. 

“One of the challenges we have faced during the lockdown has been dealing with pockets of criminality and having to arrest members of the security forces, government officials and some public office bearers, specifically councillors.” 

Cele was briefing the media during a visit to Durban on Wednesday to assess adherence of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations in the province. 

He said councillors, health officials and department of correctional service members were among the government officials arrested.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 & gets a criminal record for lockdown lunch

Minister of communications, telecommunications & postal services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams paid an admission of guilt fine of R1,000 on Tuesday.
Politics
3 hours ago

The police minister said among the 89 officers arrested were two sergeants from Katlehong in Gauteng who were arrested after allegedly demanding a R12,000 bribe from a businessman who had contravened the lockdown regulations on Monday. 

Cele said the members promised the businessman that they would destroy the docket if he paid them. 

He said members arrested faced a variety of charges relating to the prohibition of the selling of liquor during the lockdown. 

“Some were caught drinking; some for buying and selling liquor; some for corruption and defeating the ends of justice; some for organising gatherings in contravention of the regulations; some even going as far as allegedly staging break-ins in the Western Cape just to go and steal alcohol from closed liquor outlets.” 

He added that no-one would escape the law.  

MORE

Bheki Cele cites alcohol ban for drastic drop in murders, rapes, hijackings

The stringent regulation of banning the sale of alcohol during lockdown has led to a major decline in violent crimes.
News
2 hours ago

From slow rate of Covid-19 infections to intensified inequality: six lockdown moments in SA

Here are six things the lockdown has highlighted in SA.
News
23 hours ago

Cops arrested for breaking lockdown laws, including alcohol-related crimes

Several police officers have been arrested for contravening lockdown regulations, including liquor-related crimes, police minister Bheki Cele said on ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  3. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  4. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  5. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X