POLL | Can the 2020 academic year be saved?

The debate about whether the 2020 academic year can still be saved continues as uncertainty about the lockdown remains.

The department of basic education's recovery plan suggests that pupils should return to schools two grades at a time. TimesLIVE reported that should the proposal be approved by the cabinet and the lockdown be lifted on April 30, grade 7 and matric pupils would be the first to return to school, on May 6.

Grade 11 and 6 pupils would return on May 20, grades 10 and 5 on June 3, grades 9 and 4 on June 17, grades 8 and 3 on July 1, grades 2 and 1 on July 8, and Grade R on July 15.

It was also suggested that teachers return on May 4.

The department's spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, disagreed with the opinion of education expert, Prof Jonathan Jansen, who suggested that the year be scrapped and pupils in grades 1-11 progress to the next grades “for organisational purposes”.

According to Jansen, the Covid-19 epidemic is not the issue, but inequality and a lack of resources is.

