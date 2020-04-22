South Africa

POLL | What’s on the menu post lockdown?

22 April 2020 - 06:19 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Take away favourites and eating at restaurants is the priority for many South Africans when lockdown ends.
Take away favourites and eating at restaurants is the priority for many South Africans when lockdown ends.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

From fried chicken to gourmet food at some of the posh restaurants in SA, post lockdown cravings is all that Mzansi is gearing up to fix.

With the national lockdown in its last eight days, social media users have been counting down the hours and sharing their excitement.

Mzansi's restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are closed during the nationwide lockdown.

Home fast food deliveries, takeaways and supermarket hot-food sections have also been closed.

At the start of the lockdown, tourism department spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabath said: “Restaurants and their contracted delivery services may not deliver food to homes. The whole idea is to get as many people off the streets as possible.”

Make your own food: Restaurants and delivery services to close during lockdown

Not only are all restaurants, bars and coffee shops forced to close during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown from Friday, but they may not do home ...
News
4 weeks ago

The government on Monday officially prohibited the sale of cooked hot food by supermarkets after heated debate about the issue.

The government gazette stated that food products and non-alcoholic beverage sales were allowed, excluding cooked hot food.

Speaking on Radio 702 on Monday, department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said the decision was meant to reduce foot traffic.

“We need to reduce the movement of people. The sale of cooked hot food is not assisting the department at the moment.”

MORE

The cooked hot food ban has Mzansi all riled up: 'So if we leave the amagwina to cool, we can buy it? Tsek'

The government on Monday formally banned the sale of hot cooked food.
News
21 hours ago

The people are chooketh! But they still can’t have hot lockdown nosh

The government has moved quickly to tweak lockdown regulations, formally banning the sale of cooked hot food.
News
23 hours ago

Cooked hot food ban- five burning questions government must answer

The ban of the sale of cooked hot food has been met with many questions as consumers grapple with the meaning of “hot cooked food” described in the ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  3. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  4. Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't ... South Africa
  5. Another big jump in Covid-19 cases in SA, as deaths climb again South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
Hundreds of drones light up the night in China to honour medical workers
X