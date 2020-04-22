POLL | What’s on the menu post lockdown?

The government on Monday officially prohibited the sale of cooked hot food by supermarkets after heated debate about the issue.

The government gazette stated that food products and non-alcoholic beverage sales were allowed, excluding cooked hot food.

Speaking on Radio 702 on Monday, department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said the decision was meant to reduce foot traffic.

“We need to reduce the movement of people. The sale of cooked hot food is not assisting the department at the moment.”