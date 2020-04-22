POLL | What’s on the menu post lockdown?
From fried chicken to gourmet food at some of the posh restaurants in SA, post lockdown cravings is all that Mzansi is gearing up to fix.
With the national lockdown in its last eight days, social media users have been counting down the hours and sharing their excitement.
#cyrilramaphosa— Presley (@PresleyChaska) April 21, 2020
Fellow South Africans ,this is what I'm gonna do after lockdown pic.twitter.com/62YLbOYhbo
How I’ll be walking in to every restaurant after lockdown is officially over pic.twitter.com/PNTSvk2lSS— thefoodbae (@TheF00dBae) April 21, 2020
Me eating out for the first time after lockdown is over https://t.co/rAbxG8Cgau— Zak (@nottzak) April 19, 2020
Mzansi's restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are closed during the nationwide lockdown.
Home fast food deliveries, takeaways and supermarket hot-food sections have also been closed.
At the start of the lockdown, tourism department spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabath said: “Restaurants and their contracted delivery services may not deliver food to homes. The whole idea is to get as many people off the streets as possible.”
The government on Monday officially prohibited the sale of cooked hot food by supermarkets after heated debate about the issue.
The government gazette stated that food products and non-alcoholic beverage sales were allowed, excluding cooked hot food.
Speaking on Radio 702 on Monday, department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said the decision was meant to reduce foot traffic.
“We need to reduce the movement of people. The sale of cooked hot food is not assisting the department at the moment.”