Ramaphosa's R500bn relief plan welcomed - but where will the money come from?

However, another economist, Mike Schussler, said though the R500bn injection was welcome, the challenge was how the country would pay for the extra billions.

Schussler said though some of the R500bn was reprioritised from existing departments and from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), the government still needed to raise close to R200bn from other sources. He said this was a lot of money and plans had to be tabled on how it would be raised and under what terms.

“We need to wait until the finance minister (Tito Mboweni) presents an emergency budget on how we will pay for all this. The questions to be answered are, where are we borrowing it from, and how are we going to pay it back,” Schussler said.

He said the budget from Mboweni would give an indication of whether a wealth tax would be raised or whether there would be a raid on pension funds.