SA's mostly young population may spare it from a high Covid-19 mortality rate

By implementing a strict lockdown early on SA has without doubt been able to contain the spread of Covid-19, but another factor that has counted in the county’s favour is the age structure of the population, which is mostly made up of young people.

So says Prof Graeme Meintjes, a University of Cape Town infectious diseases expert.

Meintjes said with only 5% of the population over the age of 65 there is a good chance that SA will not experience as high a mortality rate as other Covid-19 hotspots like Italy and Spain where more than 20% of the population are elderly.

According to Stats SA's midyear estimates for 2019, youth (aged 18—34) constitute almost a third of the population (17.84 million) in SA.