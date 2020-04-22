Senior staff at Ina Paarman Foods take pay cuts of up to 50% to avoid job cuts

The company said the pay cuts would ensure that "no-one is retrenched during this most difficult economic time”.

“Furthermore, there will be no wage sacrifice for our weekly paid staff - but overtime will be strictly controlled,” the company said.

Two weeks ago President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that his executives and provincial premiers would take a 33% pay cut for the next three months, as the country struggled with the coronavirus crisis.

The money, he said, would be donated to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.

The pay cut gesture was in line with all of those who have donated private funds to the Solidarity Fund, which has so far raised more than R2bn, he said.