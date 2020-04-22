Social media drags user who says those with degrees deserve bigger unemployment grant

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that as a result of dire economic ramifications caused by Covid-19, government would provide a distress grant for unemployed people who don't receive any other grant.

This grant is the first of its kind in SA

The president did not provide further information on what steps people would need to take or what type pf documentation they would have to provide to qualify for the relief grant which is set to run over a period of six months.

A Twitter user that goes by the username: @Bonny1gp left some social media users with a bitter taste in their mouths when she said the unemployment relief grant should be based on qualifications, arguing that those with post-matric qualifications should get more than R350.

“This R350 should be for people with matric, R700 with diploma, R1,000 with degrees and R1,500 for us unemployed with honours, masters etc not just generally we all get R350.”