South Africa

Social media drags user who says those with degrees deserve bigger unemployment grant

22 April 2020 - 09:55 By Rethabile Radebe
Some social media users were unimpressed with a young unemployed graduate who suggested that the R350 unemployment social grant should be for those people with only a matric certificate, saying those with post-matric qualifications should get more.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that as a result of dire economic ramifications caused by  Covid-19, government would provide a distress grant for unemployed people who don't receive any other grant.

The president did not provide further information on what steps people would need to take or what type pf documentation they would have to provide to qualify for the relief grant which is set to run over a period of six months.

A Twitter user that goes by the username: @Bonny1gp left some social media users with a bitter taste in their mouths when she said the unemployment relief grant should be based on qualifications, arguing that those with post-matric qualifications should get more than R350.

“This R350 should be for people with matric, R700 with diploma, R1,000 with degrees and R1,500 for us unemployed with honours, masters etc not just generally we all get R350.”

Twitter users were livid, accusing the user of classism.

