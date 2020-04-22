South Africa

Soldier dies in accident while chasing car that failed to stop at roadblock

22 April 2020 - 07:09 By Iavan Pijoos
Soldiers patrol the streets of Galeshewe in Kimberley, Northern Cape.
Soldiers patrol the streets of Galeshewe in Kimberley, Northern Cape.
Image: Masi Losi

A soldier died when the car he was travelling in overturned in Mpumalanga over the weekend, the military said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the military said Private Lebogang Jeffrey Kgatlhane died on Saturday.

Kgatlhane, together with police officers, was chasing a motorist who failed to stop at a roadblock in Acronhoek when their car overturned.

Kgatlhane was a member of the 4 SA Infantry Battalion.

He was the second soldier to die in a space of a few days.

On Tuesday, a SANDF member died after a truck lost control, overturned and landed on top of him during a lockdown roadblock on the N12 near the Glen Mall in Johannesburg.  

Parliament's portfolio committee on defence and military veterans said it was saddened by the soldiers' deaths.

“It is disheartening to hear what the law enforcement agencies go through on a daily basis to ensure that lockdown measures are adhered to.

“These soldiers have given up valuable time and sacrifice their own safety to ensure that South Africans are safe,” chairperson of the committee Cyril Xaba said.

MORE

Soldier run over by truck at Covid-19 roadblock on N12 Johannesburg

A SANDF member was run over, allegedly by a truck, on the N12 in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning, metro police said.
News
23 hours ago

Ramaphosa wants 73,000 more soldiers on SA streets, costing R4.59bn

President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly set to deploy over 73,000 more soldiers onto SA's streets, at a cost of R4.59bn.
News
13 hours ago

'We regret what happened': defence minister on death of man in Alex

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the government regretted the incident in Alexandra over the weekend where Collin Khosa was allegedly ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  3. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  4. Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't ... South Africa
  5. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
Hundreds of drones light up the night in China to honour medical workers
X