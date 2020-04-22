Spaza shop owners in Delft clear out amid looting fears

Spaza shop owners in Delft, Cape Town, evacuated their businesses on Wednesday in fear of imminent looting after the R300 was closed by protests.

Cape Town metro police spokesperson Maxine Jordaan said the road was closed between Jakes Gerwel Drive in Philippi and the Stellenbosch Arterial in Delft.

About 100 people were dispersed by police in Delft after they closed roads there.

On Tuesday, videos reportedly shot on the Stellenbosch Arterial showed people stoning food delivery trucks before overturning and looting them.