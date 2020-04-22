WATCH | Ramaphosa announces R500bn to assist Covid-19 fight: Here’s where the money will go
22 April 2020 - 07:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that the government will make an additional R500bn available to assist in the fight against Covid-19.
The money will come from reprioritising the country’s current budget and from international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the New Development Bank (NDB). Here’s where the government will spend the money.
SA is currently entering the back end of a national lockdown, which was implemented in March. According to figures provided on Tuesday by the health department there were 3,465 confirmed Covid-19 infections across SA, and 58 deaths. More than 1,000 people had recovered.