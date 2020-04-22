South Africa

WATCH | Ramaphosa announces R500bn to assist Covid-19 fight: Here’s where the money will go

22 April 2020 - 07:00 By Deepa Kesa

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that the government will make an additional R500bn available to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

The money will come from reprioritising the country’s current budget and from international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the New Development Bank (NDB). Here’s where the government will spend the money.

SA is currently entering the back end of a national lockdown, which was implemented in March. According to figures provided on Tuesday by the health department there were 3,465 confirmed Covid-19 infections across SA, and 58 deaths. More than 1,000 people had recovered.

READ MORE:

Grant payments up as Ramaphosa announces R500bn to deal with coronavirus in SA

R500bn will be spent to support South Africans dealing with the consequences of the coronavirus.
News
12 hours ago

Ramaphosa wants 73,000 more soldiers on SA streets, costing R4.59bn

President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly set to deploy over 73,000 more soldiers onto SA's streets, at a cost of R4.59bn.
News
13 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8.30pm, the presidency said.
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot South Africa
  3. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  4. Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't ... South Africa
  5. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
Hundreds of drones light up the night in China to honour medical workers
X