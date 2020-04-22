Western Cape Covid-19 infections pass 1,000 as deaths rise to 22

Winde said the five people who had died were men aged 43, 49 and 79 and women aged 54 and 95. “We send our condolences to all of their loved ones,” he said.

A total of 229 patients had recovered, 42 were in hospital and 19 in intensive care.

More than 20,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the Western Cape, but Winde said he was “deeply concerned” that the screening and testing teams continued to come under attack in communities.

“These teams are vital in our response to Covid-19 and any attack on them hinders our ability to respond effectively to this pandemic,” he said.

The attacks had taken place in tandem with an upsurge in looting and public violence.

“We are facing a major humanitarian crisis across South Africa, as the impact of the lockdown hits vulnerable people,” said Winde.