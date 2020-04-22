Western Cape ratchets up drive to get protective equipment for health workers

So far, 47 of about 14,000 of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

Western Cape health department head Dr Keith Cloete said their supplies and equipment included:

N95 respirators: 70,000 on hand; 2.9- million on order

Surgical masks: 2-million on hand; 7-million on order

Personal protective equipment kits: 4,000 on hand; 50,000 on order

Gowns: 50,000 on hand; 190,000 on order

Ventilators: 432; 100 on order.

Cloete said there was a national process for central procurement and the Western Cape was part of it, but it did not stop the province “constantly looking” for ways to make up the shortfall.

“There is a lot of innovation in this space and local production capacity for making masks, visors and goggles, and this goes on,” he said.

The Western Cape was following a process to make sure products were properly rated and “of the quality we need to use sufficiently in our system”.