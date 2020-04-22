Zwelinzima Vavi to test for Covid-19 again after second test is positive

On Tuesday, Vavi told Jacaranda FM that he was still positive for Covid-19 after testing for a second time but was no longer showing any symptoms of the virus.

He said son, who tested positive in March, was now negative.

He added that his wife, who initially was negative, was now positive and will test again when they go together.

“I drank lots of water and rested for hours. I also drank lots of vitamin C and iron and have had a lot of garlic - never had to munch garlic in the manner I have been doing in the past few days and weeks,” said Vavi.

“Yet on the 14th day I went back, and I was still positive and it was sort of a little setback, but I was forewarned that it was possible and that the virus might refuse to go away and that I might need to go back if that happens, and I'll go on Friday.”

Eating garlic and ginger have not been listed as preventive measures against contracting the virus. Antibiotics also do not work against the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence that it protects people from the coronavirus.

The best way to prevent getting the virus is to practise proper hygiene.

Take a look at Vavi's recovery journey below.

On April 14, Vavi shared on Twitter that he was taking vitamin C and chewing on garlic and raw ginger to boost his immune system.

"[I] also exercise to push the lungs a little bit but not too much,” he said.