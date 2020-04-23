South Africa

Black Sash urges government to up R350 unemployment grant to R1,000

23 April 2020 - 11:00 By Ernest Mabuza
The Black Sash has called on the government to increase the temporary Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 to unemployed South Africans to at least R1,000.
The Black Sash has called on the government to increase the temporary Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 to unemployed South Africans to at least R1,000.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

While the temporary Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 to unemployed South Africans is welcome, government should increase this amount to at least R1,000, human rights organisation The Black Sash said.

The Black Sash made this comment in reaction to social relief measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown on individuals and households.

The organisation said the measures, which include a R250 increase of all grants and a R500 increase of the child support grant (CSG) for six months, were a step in the right direction.

“These top-ups will ensure that more than 18-million beneficiaries are not plunged into starvation and they will act as a buffer against the economic effects of the lockdown and pandemic,” the organisation said.

It said the rollout of the temporary Covid-19 social relief of distress grant was a significant new intervention. It said this adult grant should include parents who are unemployed, regardless of whether they are already receiving the child support grant.

“The Black Sash urges the government to increase the amount of the grant from R350 to at least R1,000. The current amount of R350 is significantly less than the value of the food parcel distributed by the South African Social Security Agency, which ranges from R1,000 to R1,200,” it said.

The Black Sash said the roll out of the temporary Covid-19 grant was the first step to a permanent basic income grant for those aged 18-59 years with little or no income.

“Our government is slowly moving towards the progressive realisation of social security.”

MORE

New 'coronavirus grant' to help desperate South Africans

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an increase in social grants, including a new coronavirus grant.
Politics
1 day ago

IMF, World Bank to help SA fund coronavirus relief budget

President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has gone cap in hand to multilateral finance institutions to seek funds to help fund the country's R500bn ...
Politics
1 day ago

DJ Warras slammed over 'child grants' comments: Payment for kids is just a s**t plan

"People should not be incentivised to have children they can't afford"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  3. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  4. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa
  5. IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on R500bn rescue package and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X