Black Sash urges government to up R350 unemployment grant to R1,000

The organisation said the measures, which include a R250 increase of all grants and a R500 increase of the child support grant (CSG) for six months, were a step in the right direction.

“These top-ups will ensure that more than 18-million beneficiaries are not plunged into starvation and they will act as a buffer against the economic effects of the lockdown and pandemic,” the organisation said.

It said the rollout of the temporary Covid-19 social relief of distress grant was a significant new intervention. It said this adult grant should include parents who are unemployed, regardless of whether they are already receiving the child support grant.

“The Black Sash urges the government to increase the amount of the grant from R350 to at least R1,000. The current amount of R350 is significantly less than the value of the food parcel distributed by the South African Social Security Agency, which ranges from R1,000 to R1,200,” it said.

The Black Sash said the roll out of the temporary Covid-19 grant was the first step to a permanent basic income grant for those aged 18-59 years with little or no income.

“Our government is slowly moving towards the progressive realisation of social security.”