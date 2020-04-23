Chilling moments as metro cop closed eyes, died when hit by 'speeding' car

Metro police officer James Xolani Kolo blinked one last time when his name was called, before closing his eyes forever.

Kolo, whose nickname was “Bond 007" after the fictional British secret service agent James Bond, died in the line of duty last Friday.

A self-made name tag with the words “James Bond 007” with a South African flag next to it, was visible on Kolo’s uniform when he lay motionless on the ground after being run over by a speeding car.

The accident happened on the R41 which links Randfontein and Roodepoort.

A friend and colleague of Kolo, Rand West traffic chief Kenny Mampondo, said he was called out of a meeting when the accident occurred. He immediately called for emergency vehicles and then went to the scene.

“On arrival the officer was on the ground, his leg was stuck between the bumper and the exhaust of the vehicle that knocked him down.