Covid-19 patrol | Soweto butcher arrested for selling stinking meat

“As we were busy with our public educations at the rank, we were drawn by a smell and we decided to investigate where it was coming from ... we discovered the Redbull butchery with all types of expired meat ... some of it expired on April 6,” said Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

She was speaking during an intensive lockdown operation in Soweto by police and soldiers, which saw scores of people arrested for violation of the regulations and trading without permits.

Trotters, cows' heads, intestines, chicken feet sauces, cow hide and spices were some of the items confiscated.

Mazibuko said the meat did not have the necessary certifications.

A terrible smell was evident on entry to the butchery, where various items were stacked on top of each other. “All of it in one place, that can’t be allowed,” said Mazibuko.