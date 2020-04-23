Covid-19 patrol | Soweto butcher arrested for selling stinking meat
A butchery at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto was shut down on Thursday after the discovery of allegedly rotten meat, expired sauces and zero-compliance on hygienic standards.
The owner was arrested.
The conditions at the butchery - which before the inspection had been packed to capacity, breaking the lockdown regulations - were given away by a foul smell that could be detected from afar.
“As we were busy with our public educations at the rank, we were drawn by a smell and we decided to investigate where it was coming from ... we discovered the Redbull butchery with all types of expired meat ... some of it expired on April 6,” said Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.
She was speaking during an intensive lockdown operation in Soweto by police and soldiers, which saw scores of people arrested for violation of the regulations and trading without permits.
Trotters, cows' heads, intestines, chicken feet sauces, cow hide and spices were some of the items confiscated.
Mazibuko said the meat did not have the necessary certifications.
A terrible smell was evident on entry to the butchery, where various items were stacked on top of each other. “All of it in one place, that can’t be allowed,” said Mazibuko.
A woman who had to return home empty-handed after officials raided the butchery said she was disappointed by the closure.
“We buy here because we don’t have money, it is cheaper than other places ... now we will have to buy at the expensive shops,” she told TimesLIVE.
Health inspector, John Nyambi, said the owner had also violated lockdown regulations for trading with an invalid certificate of acceptability.
“If you do not have a certificate of acceptability, you’re not allowed to trade in the country. The certificate says you have been inspected, [and officials] regularly take samples of your food, meaning that the health system keeps check with you.
“This one [butchery owner] is totally out of sync with legislation and also flouting the lockdown regulations,” said Nyambi.
Mazibuko said it was not the first time the butchery had been flagged.
“We’re told time and again, health inspectors do come to this butcher and they do withdraw the licence or fine the owner, but apparently, the owner disregards it, continues to trade as is,” she said.
She said the butchery placed people’s health at risk.
“Our people are exposed to such types of meat, and we noticed they stand here in long queues and buy in bulk with buckets full. This is not right because it also exposes our people to various diseases,” said Mazibuko.
She said the owner of the butchery would appear before the magistrate's court soon.