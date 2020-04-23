Dis-Chem referred to Competition Tribunal for mask price hikes

The Competition Commission has referred Dis-Chem to the Competition Tribunal for inflating the prices of surgical masks — with profit margins doubling from 20% to 45%.

The commission, which acts as investigator, says that members of the public complained to it about the prices of three different surgical mask packs, after March 28, BusinessLIVE reported.

It says for the pack of 50 blue surgical masks the average price before VAT went from R43.47 in February 2020 to R156.95 before tax in March.