Doctors, nurses among health workers who contracted Covid-19 in Gauteng

Doctors and nurses are among 28 health workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng, the provincial health department said on Thursday.

“All cases are mild and did not require hospitalisation, except for one person who was discharged on Friday. The first cohort of workers who tested positive contracted the virus through social circles and not in the workplace,” the department said in a statement.

Eleven health workers have recovered and most are back at work. The rest are being monitored.