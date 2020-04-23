South Africa

Doctors, nurses among health workers who contracted Covid-19 in Gauteng

23 April 2020 - 15:43 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Gauteng nurses and doctors are among 28 health workers who have tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

Doctors and nurses are among 28 health workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng, the provincial health department said on Thursday.

“All cases are mild and did not require hospitalisation, except for one person who was discharged on Friday. The first cohort of workers who tested positive contracted the virus through social circles and not in the workplace,” the department said in a statement.

Eleven health workers have recovered and most are back at work. The rest are being monitored.

“The occupational health team is working closely with facilities to lend the necessary support. The process of disinfection continues at various facilities across the province.”

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province is 1,224, with 826 recoveries and seven deaths.

“This means that the number of active cases in the province is 391,” said the department.

Out of 7,479 contacts traced [people who were in contact with those who tested positive for Covid-19], 2,975 people had completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and were no longer in isolation.

There are 46 people hospitalised in public and private facilities.

The department said it had sufficient supplies of protective equipment. 

