Durban woman dies after being run over in freak accident

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated after a 25-year-old woman died when a security vehicle that had come to her aid allegedly ran over her in Phoenix, north of Durban, on April 17.

It is believed that the woman had an epileptic seizure at 8am.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

“A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Phoenix SAPS after a 25-year-old woman was knocked by a vehicle on April 17 at 8.30am while on Hunslet Drive.”

“The staff of the garage called a security company that monitors Industrial Park to assist in a situation. Apparently this woman was sitting on the floor and this security vehicle drove over her,” one person posted on social media.