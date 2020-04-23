How well do cloth masks protect us? Not all are equal

In the coronavirus pandemic, medical masks should be used only by high-risk health workers. Authorities have advised the public to rather use cloth masks. But how well do these masks protect us and our communities?

Scientists’ understanding of the coronavirus increases with each passing week. We now know, from small scale reports from around the globe, that people without symptoms or those still in the incubation phase can spread the virus.

Several health authorities have recently updated their advice on using masks. Dr Zweli Mkhize, South Africa’s health minister, has recommended that people wear cloth face masks when they leave their homes. The US Centres for Disease Control also recommends masks. The World Health Organisation is yet to follow this trend.

Our previous analysis concluded that the use of N95 respirators and surgical face masks could slow the spread of coronavirus. But there’s a worldwide shortage of this equipment, so it’s best that it’s only used by people at high risk of infection, such as medical workers. Other people should continue to wash their hands often and practise social distancing.

The alternative is cloth masks. But what protection do they offer? And how do they compare to medical masks? We looked at the available research.

Can normal fabric filter a virus?

The first question is, can materials we have at home actually filter any virus?

In 2013 a team from Public Health England constructed a closed tube and blew air full of particles of a virus less than half the size of the new coronavirus through different types of filter material. They then measured how much virus got through.