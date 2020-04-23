Limpopo teacher laments e-learning as pupils 'climb rocks to find cell network'

High school teacher Pabalelo Mphahlele is worried about her pupils in Limpopo.

“Most of my learners don’t have access to computers or smartphones, which makes it hard to learn via e-learning,” she told TimesLIVE.

“Another thing is I work in the rural areas of Sekhukhune, where ... you have to go outside the gate and climb the rocks just to make a call. The network is a problem, which is why e-learning won't work for learners from my school.”

Mphahlele created a WhatsApp group for her grade 12 class, but only five out of 22 pupils participate.

“When you ask them the reason for not being active, they say they don’t have data. Even if they do have data, they’re just not motivated enough to participate and study on their own,” she said.