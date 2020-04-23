Open up the places with no Covid-19 cases, say food security experts

Of the five district municipalities in the province, Central Karoo — the least densely populated — had no cases.

“On the West Coast, only eight cases have been reported; the Overberg reported 12, while the Cape Winelands and Garden Route reported 65 and 60 cases each,” said a statement from the centre.

“Sixteen out of 24 local municipalities outside of Cape Town have reported five cases or fewer: eight have none. The highly concentrated nature of the infection is even more evident at the most fine-grained analysis available.”

The statement said Cape Town was responsible for 72% of the regional GDP. “This means that the rest produces 28% of the provincial wealth, a significant figure in the context of the recession that faces SA.

“Importantly, compared to the metro, the five district municipalities ... are more engaged in labour-absorbing, food-producing, primary and secondary sectors: agriculture, forestry and fisheries; and manufacturing contributes between 15 and 20% of district GDPs.