SA nurse working in the UK dies of Covid-19 before she could come home

A South African nurse who left the country 18 years ago has died of Covid-19 while on duty in the UK.

Josephine Manini Peter, 55, from Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, died at the weekend. She lived in west London and was sent as an agency nurse to work at Southport hospital, where she got exposed to the coronavirus while on duty.

Her friend Cynthia Charles, who has started crowdfunding for her family, said Peter had been planning a return to SA.

"She had applied for a ticket back home before Covid-19 started and was ready to leave [the UK]," she said.