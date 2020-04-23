SA's big heart during Covid-19: Donations from R2 to R1m help feed 250,000 people

Since the Solidarity Fund was launched just four weeks ago, it has approved R1.1bn in funding for health-care provision which will be needed to fight Covid-19 and has assisted 250,000 distressed families with food aid.

These details emerged during a media briefing by the Solidarity Fund on Thursday.

Gloria Serobe, chairperson of the board, said so far R2.6bn has been pledged to the fund.

Paul Bondi, the fund's head of fundraising, said the fund started with seed capital of R150m from government and that R1.6bn of the pledged funds had already been received in the fund's account.

He said the fund was particularly grateful to the 75,000 individuals who had made donations to the fund, ranging from as little as R2 to over R1m.

“Every pledge is valuable to us and is highly appreciated. It is also inspiring to see individuals pledging a portion of their salaries to the fund,” Bondi said.

Bondi said the fund was not administering all donations made by some foundations and high-profile individuals. He said those individuals administered them on their own.